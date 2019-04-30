Effective Communication Strategies Slated May 20

OSWEGO – St. Francis Commons will host an educational program by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter entitled, “Effective Communication Strategies,” on May 20 from 2 to 3 p.m.

St. Francis Commons is located at 12 Burkle St., on the St. Luke residential campus.

This educational program is free of charge and open to the public.

Communication is more than just talking and listening – it is also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expression and body language.

As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect.

Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Registration for this program is required.

To register call the Alzheimer’s Association at 315-596-4016 or St. Francis Commons at 315-326-0870.

