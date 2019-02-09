Effort Seeks Out Homeless

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently joined a number of community partners in conducting its annual Point In Time Canvassing.

The purpose of Point In Time, a nationwide initiative, is to document and count instances of homelessness.

In Oswego County, OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, along with approximately 50 volunteers representing OCO, Farnham, the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, SUNY Oswego students, and others canvassed areas in each of Oswego County’s nine school districts.

“I’m thankful that we had so many enthusiastic volunteers that braved the frigid weather,” said OCO Homeless Services Continuum of Care Program Manager Jill Griffey. “Our Point In Time Canvassing was also a great opportunity for outreach as we were able to speak with businesses and community partners and share with them information about homelessness in Oswego County and how to connect someone to services if they are in need.”

For information on OCO Homeless Services visit www.oco.org.

