Eight Libraries in Central and Northern New York to Receive Funds

State Senator Patty Ritchie announces that eight different libraries in her district will receive $527,818 in public library construction funds to make upgrades to their facilities.

“Local libraries are an essential part of communities across our region,” said Senator Ritchie. “In addition to books, they also provide educational materials, resources for job seekers, community events and so much more.”

“As our libraries begin to age, it’s critically important that we provide them with the support necessary to maintain their facilities and meet the growing needs of patrons. I am excited to see how libraries throughout Central and Northern New York utilize these funds to enhance the very important services they provide to people of all ages,” she added.

Funding is part of a $34 million capital fund appropriation in the 2018 State Budget for construction and renovation of public libraries in New York State, which Senator Ritchie strongly advocated for.

Funding awarded in her district will allow local libraries to increase energy efficiency, improve accessibility for handicapped individuals and make necessary building upgrades, among other improvements.

The following libraries in Senator Ritchie’s district will receive funding:

Jefferson County:

Belleville Philomathean Free Library: $13,038

Dexter Free Library: $6,874

Mannsville Free Library: $55,538

Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library: $135,607

Oswego County:

Fulton Public Library: $26,030

Parish Public Library: $237,875

St. Lawrence County:

Canton Free Library: $28,297

Hammond Free Library: $24,599

In her time as State Senator, Senator Ritchie has been a strong advocate for libraries and the services they provide.

Last year, she successfully fought for record budget funding for libraries, which included the first increase in operating aid in three years and more than doubled funds available for library construction projects across the state.

