Eighth Annual Snow Day Scheduled

FULTON – CNY Arts Center’s 8th annual Family Fun Snow Day kicks off from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. January 26 at the Community Room in City Hall at 141 S. First St.

The day of carnival games, prizes, arts and crafts and plenty of hot chocolate traditionally kicks off on the last Saturday in January.

This year’s theme is Beauty and the Beast.

Belle has been invited to attend.

Returning this year will be activities provided by community partners participating in the popular event while kids enjoy new games and interactions with favorite local organizations.

Kids who complete activities or games, receive prize tickets to ‘spend’ at the popular Prize Center.

Carnival tickets purchased at the door and snack bar sales help to fund the event from year to year.

Community agencies scheduled to attend include United Way, Oswego County Health and Noon Rotary.

Returning volunteers from Fulton Sunrise Rotary and a group of SUNY student volunteers are scheduled to help with set up, concessions and clean up as well as oversight of the highly popular arts and crafts table.

Community partners interested in participating with a booth or game are invited to contact the Arts Center for more information.

Call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

Prize donations are being accepted at 47 S. First St.

Call Nancy Fox at 315-591-7626 to arrange drop off.

