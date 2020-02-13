Eis House Rebrands Itself As ‘Eis House Lodge,’ Invests In New Decor, Exterior Remodeling, Menu Updates

The Eis House has rebranded itself as The Eis House Lodge and is making investments in updating the facility’s graphic identity, décor, exterior landscaping, menu, and a variety of event and catering improvements, said Dustin Trimble, general manager.

“As the Trimble family approaches our sixth-year anniversary as owners, we’re undertaking a broad range of changes, starting with our graphic identity, “Trimble said. “Our new logo reflects the charm and rustic feeling of the Adirondacks and the warm, inviting experience people have come to expect when they dine, attend an event, or stay with us.” Trimble said that there will be new signage, a new website, and menu look to reflect the logo.

“In the restaurant, we are adding wood grain tables, black chairs and other décor improvements to reflect and extend the engaging atmosphere developed in our bar area,” Trimble said. “ We also see that our guest want to be creative while they are here, so we now offer build your own artisan pizza night, Tuesdays, and build your own burger night, Wednesdays, which has met with huge success and positive feedback. This is just the start of our efforts to create new offerings to meet the diverse palates of our guests.

“In the banquet hall, we’ve added mood lighting and décor pieces that add small, but noticeable detail to the room and lends balance to any theme of wedding or party. In addition, we’ve added a changing room for the convenience of our brides and grooms. The focus has been led by our decorator, Andrea Canna.

“Last spring, we completed major renovations to the garden area bordering the Little Salmon River. We installed a modern, 1,000 sq. ft. brick paver patio area that is positioned in front of a new pergola for weddings and other ceremonies. It easily accommodates 175 guests, as well as a variety of outdoor events.

“This year, we’ll be renovating the deck, siding and roofing. We seek to make the outside casually appealing and modern, as well as user friendly for our guests.”

Trimble said that the demand for business and social offsite catering has increased during the past year. “We aim to offer catering services for all events, whether a wedding, graduation party, shower, or corporate training. We have found that offering diverse selections, often custom-tailored to our customer needs, has been very well received.

“As we move into 2020, our goals are to add convenience and value for our guests. We are proud to be a part of Mexico and will continue to make improvements to better serve our community.”

The Eis House Lodge has six lodges , including a bridal suite, with a variety of amenities and river views. Dining is offered in the tavern and dining room. See their website, www.theeishouse.com, for hours. For more information, contact them at (315) 963-3830 or [email protected].

