FULTON – Eleanor “Ellie” L. Collins, 92, of Fulton, passed away March 16, 2020.

She was born in Fulton and was a life resident. Ellie was a homemaker and had previously worked as a secretary at Black Clawson.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and dining with her husband, Clinton.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Louise Woodward and Edwina Squires and her husband, Clinton P. Collins, who died May 30, 2008.

Ellie is survived by her sister, Beverly MacArthur; several nieces, nephews, including Donald (Marion) Ciciarelli, and cousins, including Malcolm (Sheryl) Wettering, Sr.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday March 21 in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

