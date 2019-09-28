FULTON, NY – Eleanor “Ellie” Vescio McGraw, 87, of Fulton, died Thursday September 26, 2019, in Oswego Hospital.

Mrs. McGraw was born in Fulton, the daughter of the late Angelo and Rosina (Crae) Vescio.

She retired from General Electric, Syracuse, after 39 years, as a manufacturing leader.

Mrs. McGraw was a life member of the Fulton VFW Auxiliary and a past member of the Fulton Women’s Club.

She enjoyed crafting, baking, and ornately decorating cakes.

Mrs. McGraw was a former member of Holy Family Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert James McGraw, in 1998; and several siblings.

Mrs. McGraw is survived by her son, Michael McGraw of Fulton; her sister, June Vescio Johnston of Fulton; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday September 30, at noon at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. Second. St., Fulton.

Calling hours will be Monday from 10 a.m. to noon prior the service.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

