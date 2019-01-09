FULTON, NY – Eleanor M. Price, 83, of Volney, formally of St. Francis Commons, Oswego, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Waddington, a daughter to the late Arthur and Carrie Spurback Lavier.

Eleanor was a hard-working mom of seven children and spent her time helping to raise the kids of the neighborhood.

She learned all their secrets and had plenty of blackmail.

She loved to dance but especially loved Elvis; waiting to pass on her king’s birthday.

Ma Price never met a stranger and left a little piece of her with everyone.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lester G. Price, Sr.; great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Rose; and her two sisters.

She is survived by her seven children, Richard Connors, Butch (Christine) Price, Juanita (Donny) Vann, Jimmy Price, David (Lisa) Price, Missy Taylor and Kathy (Fred) Ashby; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 13, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

There will be a private burial in the spring

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

