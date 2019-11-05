Election Day Commences

OSWEGO COUNTY – Voters throughout Oswego County head to the polls today, Nov. 5, to decide who will run their local governments. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fulton City Candidates:
Mayor:
- Dan Farfaglia (D, WOR, I)
- Deana Michaels (R, C)
- Ethan Parkhurst (I, People’s Voice)
- David Webber (I)
1st Ward: Incumbent Tom Kenyon (C) – uncontested 2nd Ward:
- Incumbent David Ritchie (C)
- Douglas Chapman (R)
- Ernesto Garcia (D)
3rd Ward: Incumbent Donald Patrick, Jr. (D, C) – uncontested 4th Ward:
- Incumbent Samuel Vono (R)
- John Kenyon (C)
5th Ward:
- Incumbent Dennis Merlino (D)
- Audrey Avery (R, C)
6th Ward: Incumbent Lawrence Macner (D, R, C) – uncontested
Oswego City Candidates:
Mayor: Incumbent Billy Barlow (R, C, I) – uncontested 1st Ward:
- Incumbent Susan McBrearty (D, WOR, OTH)
- Andrew J. Hall (R)
2nd Ward:
- Shawn Burridge (R, C, I)
- Maureen A. Wills (D, WOR, OTH)
3rd Ward:
- Incumbent Kevin Hill (R, C, I)
- Jonathan Ashline (D, WOR)
4th Ward:
- Shawn P. Walker (R,C, I)
- Diane Zeller (D, WOR)
5th Ward: Incumbent John B. Gosek (R) – uncontested 6th Ward:
- Incumbent Ronald Tesoriero (R, C, I)
- Matthew Fleming (D, WOR)
7th Ward: Incumbent Robert Corradino (R, C, I) – uncontested * Election results will be announced later as they are determined. Other Information:
