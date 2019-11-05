Election Day Commences

OSWEGO COUNTY – Voters throughout Oswego County head to the polls today, Nov. 5, to decide who will run their local governments. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fulton City Candidates:

Mayor:

Dan Farfaglia (D, WOR, I)

Deana Michaels (R, C)

Ethan Parkhurst (I, People’s Voice)

David Webber (I)

1st Ward: Incumbent Tom Kenyon (C) – uncontested 2nd Ward:

Incumbent David Ritchie (C)

Douglas Chapman (R)

Ernesto Garcia (D)

3rd Ward: Incumbent Donald Patrick, Jr. (D, C) – uncontested 4th Ward:

Incumbent Samuel Vono (R)

John Kenyon (C)

5th Ward:

Incumbent Dennis Merlino (D)

Audrey Avery (R, C)

6th Ward: Incumbent Lawrence Macner (D, R, C) – uncontested

Oswego City Candidates:

Mayor: Incumbent Billy Barlow (R, C, I) – uncontested 1st Ward:

Incumbent Susan McBrearty (D, WOR, OTH)

Andrew J. Hall (R)

2nd Ward:

Shawn Burridge (R, C, I)

Maureen A. Wills (D, WOR, OTH)

3rd Ward:

Incumbent Kevin Hill (R, C, I)

Jonathan Ashline (D, WOR)

4th Ward:

Shawn P. Walker (R,C, I)

Diane Zeller (D, WOR)

5th Ward: Incumbent John B. Gosek (R) – uncontested 6th Ward:

Incumbent Ronald Tesoriero (R, C, I)

Matthew Fleming (D, WOR)

7th Ward: Incumbent Robert Corradino (R, C, I) – uncontested * Election results will be announced later as they are determined. Other Information:

For Fulton election coverage, see our collection of articles here.

For the full list of candidates throughout the county, click here.

To find where you will be voting, click here.

To find out what district you live in for the county legislature, click here.

To see what your ballot will look like, click here.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...