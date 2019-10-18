Election Day Dinner Set At United Baptist Church of Scriba to Benefit Blessings in a Backpack

SCRIBA – The first Tuesday of November not only brings Election Day but also the return of the Election Day Dinner at The United Baptist Church of Scriba.

On November 5, the church will feature their famous ham and scalloped potato dinner that has become a popular tradition for both the church and the community.

In addition to the above, the dinner will include butternut squash, homemade applesauce, Harvard beets, various Jello salads and rolls.

Plenty of homemade desserts will be available.

We will start serving at 4 p.m. and go to 6 p.m.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and 5 and younger will eat for free.

For those looking forward to dinner in the comfort of your own home, take-outs will be available.

In the past, the church held its Election Day Dinner to help supplement its support of various outreaches in the community and around the world.

Support for multiple orphanages in Kenya and India is provided through the efforts of the Foundation Stone Ministries.

The church and its members also support local endeavors such as Oswego County Opportunities, The Oswego County Family Resource Centers, Ontario Bible Camp, Syracuse Teen & Adult Challenge and the Scriba Christmas Project.

This year, 100% of the proceeds from the dinner will go to the Blessings in a Backpack program supplying 100 hungry kids in the Mexico School District with food 38 weekends during the school year.

Better test scores, improved reading skills, positive behavior, improved health and increased attendance have all been attributed to the success of this program.

Special thanks go to Appledale Orchards for donating the apples for the applesauce, John Dunsmoor Farms for donating the potatoes, and the Mexico Tops Friendly Market for donating the dinner rolls for the event.

Our church is located at 5111 State Route 104 East (4 miles east of Oswego, just west of County Route 29, right next door to Dahl’s Diner).

Our church phone number is (315-343-8542).

So, come on out for dinner on your way to voting or after you’re done.

Do your civic duty and then reward yourself with a fine community dinner.

