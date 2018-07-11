Elise McIntyre Achieves Dean’s List at SUNY Delhi

DELHI, NY — Elise McIntyre of Sterling has been cited for academic achievement for the Spring 2018 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi.

McIntyre is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Design and Building.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic average of 3.50 or higher within the semester.

SUNY Delhi is a member of the State University of New York, the largest comprehensive university system in the U.S.

Delhi’s seamless approach to education includes more than 60 academic programs leading to baccalaureate degrees in specialized program areas, including Nursing, Hospitality Management, Event Management, Business and Professional Golf Management, Golf Course Management, Information Technology Management, Architectural Design and Building, Construction Management, Business and Technology Management, Criminal Justice, Mechatronics Technology, Facilities Management, Human Resources Management and Veterinary Science Technology.

For more information about SUNY Delhi, visit www.delhi.edu.

