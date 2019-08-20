OSWEGO, NY – Elizabeth (Betty) Watkins Kessler passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019.

She was born October 17,1931, to Edgar and Mary Louise Watkins in Atlanta, Georgia.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, William Kessler; daughters, Cherie Kessler, Virginia Cutler (Gary) and Barbara Dunn (Gordon); son, Andrew Kessler (Lori Ann); grandchildren, Leanna, Maria, Sam, Joseph, Wil, Jackson, Jennifer, Mathew, Lauren, Alicia, Livia, and Andrew; sister, Mary Lou MacNeil; and several nieces and nephews.

After marring in Alexandria, Va., in 1956, Betty and Bill moved to Orchard Park, NY, where they started their family.

They relocated to Oswego in 1963 where they settled into the Kessler family home on West Fourth Street.

Betty attended Oglethorpe University where she studied business.

She began her career as a secretary for a U.S. Commissioner’s office in Alexandria, Va.

After raising her family, she worked for Paul Schneible’s CPA firm in Oswego, NY, for 25 years, retiring in 1997.

She was a life-long Episcopalian and an active member of The Church of the Resurrection, where she served in many capacities, but will be most remembered for her service to the Altar Guild.

Betty was past president of PEO Chapter BA, Oswego Garden Club, and a member of the League of Woman Voters, and Oswego Heritage Foundation.

Although well-traveled, Betty was happiest working in her garden or sitting by an Adirondack lake, enjoying the sights and sounds of nature.

She was a devoted and supportive wife and loving mom to her four children.

Her quiet strength and heart for service was an inspiration to all who knew her.

A service will be held at the Church of the Resurrection in Oswego on Friday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m.

A reception will follow immediately after the service at the church.

There will be a private family burial held at Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Betty to The Church of the Resurrection designated to the Altar Guild, 120 W. Fifth St., Oswego, NY 13126.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of her arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...