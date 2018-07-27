Elizabeth Johns Bertrand, 91

PHOENIX, NY – Elizabeth Johns Bertrand, 91, of Pennellville, NY,

passed away at her home with her family by her side on Friday July 27, 2018.

She was born to her late parents, Mildred Sylvia (Thoms) and Irvin

Heikes Johns, on Nov. 7, 1926.

She was a graduate of Wm. Nottingham High School and Syracuse University graduating class of 1948, receiving her Bachelor’s degree with English as her major.

Betty was a longtime member of Erwin United Methodist Church,

Syracuse.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert M. Bertrand, August 21, 2013; her son, Robert J. Bertrand, Esq. on Feb. 26, 2018.

Surviving are her children, Jeffrey (Vicki) Bertrand of Bedford, Va., Cynthia (Lee) Goodman and Carol (Andy) Lanzi all of

Pennellville; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Monday July 30, from 2 to 4 p. m.

in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St.,

Phoenix, with services to follow at 4 p.m.

The Rev. Laurie J. Craig will be officiating.

Contributions in Betty’s memory to: Hospice of CNY.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan F. H.

315-695-3131

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

