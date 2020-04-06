FULTON – Ellen Snyder Bevacqua, 69, of Fulton passed away after a long battle with Pulmonary Hypertension.

Ellen was born in Oswego, N.Y. to the late George and Kathryn (Wilson) Snyder. She had worked at Mr. Mike’s Seafood, Fulton, prior to her retirement. Since then, she enjoyed being with her family, camping at her home on Brennan Beach, and crafting.

Ellen was pre-deceased by her husband of 24 years Matthew Bevacqua in 2009, siblings: Thomas Snyder, Patricia Snyder, Debra Baum, and brothers-in-law Fred Bevacqua and Richard Henderson.

She is survived by her children: Kelly (Frank) Searor, Shelly (Jeffrey Crary) Hollenbeck, Colleen (John) Searor, Matthew (Tiffany) Bevacqua II, Step-Daughters: Celeste (James) Carnes and Leita (William) King, siblings: Dennis (Margaret) Snyder, Kevin Snyder, Ann (Claude) Moody, Carol (Fred) Tryon, Geraldine (Francis) Falanga, Marian Henderson, Kathleen (Michael) Amedio, sisters-in-law: Tina Firenze, and Marilyn Bevacqua, 8 grandchildren: Stephen and Kellena McCann, Connor Viau, Avery Bevacqua, Jimmy Carnes, Elizabeth Bonaccorso, Christina Baxter and Ryan King and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the national outbreak the family has decided to have a private viewing. In the future a Celebration of Life followed by Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton will be held so family and friends may attend. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

