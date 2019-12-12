Ellie Laird Takes on Role of the Bailiff in ‘Fairytale Courtroom’

OSWEGO – What would a courtroom be without a bailiff? As you know, the bailiff is really the manager of the courtroom and is responsible for maintaining a quiet decorum during the trial.

The bailiff also has the legal responsibility of swearing in all those who testify in a court case.

And in the trial of the Wicked Witch of the West (Brooklyn Saternow) and the Big Bad Wolf (Noah Pauldine), Judge I.L. Hangum (Ethan Fowler) has a bailiff all can be proud of as this unusually humorous trial unfolds.

Our bailiff is none other than Ellie Laird.

Now Ellie is no newcomer to the Frances Marion Brown Theater.

She has been a regular member of the Theater Arts Youth Academy since it started earlier this year.

In this production she takes her role most seriously as she swears in each of the witness with a very solemn oath indeed.

It goes something like this…

“Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you Brothers Grimm?”

As each witness recites this pledge, they know that she means business while they are testifying on the witness stand.

Ellie, as Ms. Bailiff, does have a few “one liners” though that will tickle your ribs as a couple of the witnesses try their hand at disrupting the court proceedings.

In fact, at one point in the trial, she has to step in the middle of a “cat fight” between Snow White (Abigail Smith) and Sleeping Beauty (Katie Gerth).

It seems both have set their sites on wooing Prince Charming, played by Colin Hatch.

You don’t want to miss this one.

Come find out if our bailiff wins the argument and calms the court.

And who is this charming young prince?

And why has he caused such an outburst between these two beauties.

These and more questions will keep you on the edge of your seats as the true story unfolds.

So, there you have it.

There are three more performances to see this funny family comedy directed by Norman Berlin III.

It’s at the Frances Marion Brown Theater in the Civic Arts Center of Oswego December 13 at 7:30 p.m. and December 14, 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at: oswegoplayers.org or by calling the box office at 315-343-5138.

