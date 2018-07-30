Ellis Wins Stone Creek Club Championship

OSWEGO – Congratulations to Adam Ellis (Men’s Division), Dan DeGraw (Men’s Senior Division) and Lynn Young ( Women’s Division) who outshot a competitive field of golfers to become the 2018 Stone Creek Club Champions.

The two-day event included a field of 35 golfers across three divisions of gross and net scoring.

Men’s Division was led by Adam Ellis shooting a two-day 143 (70,73). Ellis started day two just two strokes ahead of two-time club champion Kevin King and four strokes ahead of 2nd place finisher, Dan Taylor. Perfect weather, fast greens, and excellent course conditions played a factor in low day one and two scoring for the entire field.

On day two Ellis, Taylor and King would be in the final grouping of the day.

Ellis set the pace with four straight pars. After a bogie on one, King would settle in with a run of pars.

Just to let Ellis know he was still there, on the Par 4 – 312-yard hole #5, King knocked down a wedge from 90 yards out and “two hopped” it in for an eagle 2 and put him back within one of the leader.

Ellis answered with a tap in birdie and then followed sinking a 25-foot downhill left to right eagle putt on the Par 5 – 490-yard hole #6.

King would get loose giving back a few with a double on #7 and bogie #8.

On the Par 3 8th hole, Taylor hit a knock down 7 to eighteen inches and made the birdie putt to quietly sneak up on the leader as he would go on to card an even par 35 at the turn.

Taylor and King would birdie the signature dog leg right par 4 – 330-yard road hole #11 to keep the scoring going. Ellis kept his foot on the accelerator with a two-stroke lead over Taylor birdieing #15 and #16 to secure the 2018 Stone Creek Club Championship.

Women’s division was led by Lynn Young from tee to green who shot 88, 91 and a two-day total of 179.

Men’s Senior division was won by Dan DeGraw shooting back to back 77s to card a 154. DeGraw fired a 38 to start the day on the front nine and matched it with another 38 on the back nine to secure the 2018 Men’s Senior Championship.

A special thanks to our entire staff for preparing the golf course for this event and thank you to our generous sponsors.

A special thanks to Lou Angelina for his work as “grill master” for the weekend.

The tournament was well managed by owner and PGA Head Professional Will Weimer and owner Scott Baker.

2018 Stone Creek Club Champions

Men’s Division – Gross

1st – Adam Ellis (143)

2nd – Dan Taylor (145)

Men’s Division – Net

1st – Rusty Hinckley (127)

2nd – Kevin King (133)

Women’s Division – Gross

1st – Lynn Young (177)

Men’s Senior Division – Gross

1st – Dan DeGraw (154)

2nd – Bill Whiting (159)

Men’s Senior Division – Net

1st – Keith Chetney (123)

2nd – Rick Doherty (131)

