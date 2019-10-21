OSWEGO, NY – Elsie A. LaMacchia, 75, of Oswego, passed peacefully on Saturday October 19, 2019, with her family at her side.

Born in Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Mary (Tesoriero) Raymond.

Elsie worked as a payroll clerk for many years at Nestles in Fulton.

She met and married her husband, the late Vincent LaMacchia, and had two children.

Elsie was a classy lady, who always looked her best.

She enjoyed traveling and was lucky enough to have visited many beautiful locations.

She enjoyed visiting casinos, and she enjoyed playing Bingo and loved to dance.

She also loved to shop, decorate, was very spiritual.

More than anything, Elsie was proud of and loved her family.

She cherished all of her time spent with and memories made with each of them.

Surviving are Elsie’s children, her loving daughter, Vanessa Ann (James) Bevacqua of Oswego and loving son, James (Karrie) LaMacchia, of Fulton; her brothers, William (Peggy) Raymond of Oswego, Francis (Helen) Raymond of Oswego, George Fox of Mexico and Thomas Fox of Oswego; sisters, Patricia Stepien of Oswego and Michele (Terrence) Klock of Oswego; four adored grandchildren, Tia Marie Bevacqua, Bailey Alexandria Bevacqua, Miley Jameson Bevacqua and Kendal Lee LaMacchia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Vincent; infant brother, John Fox; and her step-father, George L. Fox.

At Elsie’s request the calling hours will be private for her family.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 23, at noon at Christ the Good Shepard, St. Mary’s Church.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on the seventh floor at St. Luke’s for providing their loving care.

Elsie’s arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.

