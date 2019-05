Elsie M. Bittel

November 24, 2018

Calling hours for Elsie Bittel, who passed away November 24, 2018, will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Cato.

