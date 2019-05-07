EMC Celebrates Earth Week With Cleanup Around Old Price Chopper Building

OSWEGO – Members of the Oswego County Environmental Management Council got an early start on Earth Day projects with a cleanup around the old Oswego Price Chopper building and walking trail near East Cayuga and Mitchell streets.

Volunteers worked in cold and wet conditions to collect 10 bags of trash.

The EMC is inviting residents across Oswego County to show their community pride by taking part in an informal “before and after” clean-up competition.

Council Chairman and County Legislator Patrick Twiss (District 13, New Haven) said the EMC will award a $50 gift card prize to the group that picks up the most garbage during Earth Week in Oswego County.

Before and after clean-up photos and a written description of the project should be sent to the Oswego County Tourism Office, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, 13126, or emailed to [email protected]

The deadline to submit photos is Monday, May 20.

