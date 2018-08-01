Emerald Crest Golf Club ‘Pink Night’ Supports OCO Cancer Services

FULTON, NY — Members of the women’s golf league at Emerald Crest Golf Club in Palermo recently held their 3rd Annual “Pink Night” tournament in support of Oswego County Opportunities’ Cancer Services Program.

The ladies were joined by several members of the men’s league that lent their support to the fight against breast cancer.

The event raised a total of $749.

“Thanks to the support of the women’s league, the members of the men’s leagues that joined us, and the thoughtful donations of a hand painted night stand from Ellen Gaffney and a beautiful pink ribbon blanket from Gail Godici, it was a great night and we are happy to be able to support the wonderful work that Carolyn Handville and everyone at OCO’s Cancer Services Program does for our community,” said planning committee member Tina Bourgeois.

OCO’s Cancer Services Program provides free clinical breast exams, mammograms, pap/pelvic exams and colon cancer screenings to uninsured men and woman throughout Oswego County.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact the Cancer Services Program at 315-592-0830.

