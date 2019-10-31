Emergency Management Director Urges Residents to Prepare for High Wind

OSWEGO COUNTY – A high-wind and lakeshore flood warning has been issued for Oswego County from midnight until 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Oswego County Director of Emergency Management Dale A. Currier warned residents to watch weather conditions closely and prepare for the potential impacts.

The National Weather Service Buffalo Forecast Office has forecast southwest winds from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts up to 65 miles per hour. Damaging winds may bring down numerous trees and power lines, and widespread power outages can be expected.

A lakeshore flood warning has been issued from midnight tonight until 8 p.m. Friday for the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

A flood watch continues through Friday evening for all of Oswego County.

Currier said emergency response officials in Oswego County are monitoring events closely and will be in contact with National Grid and local officials throughout the storm.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” Currier said. “Lower levels of your home are safer during windstorms. Driving may be difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles. People should watch for flying debris, breaking tree limbs and downed power lines. Never drive over a downed power line. If live wires fall on your house, call 911.”

Currier urged people to follow National Grid’s procedures for reporting downed trees and power lines, and to follow their safety protocols for operating generators.

In the event of power outages, Currier reminded residents to have a battery-operated flashlight with extra batteries on hand. He also urged people to ensure their cellular phones are charged and that a backup power supply is available. Other items to have on hand in a disaster supplies kit include a gallon of water per person for a minimum of three days, non-perishable food and a non-electric can opener, and prescription medications and other items for elderly, infants, children, and those with special needs.

“People should be aware of local conditions and follow weather and local news reports,” Currier said.

For more information about emergency planning, call 315-591-9150.

