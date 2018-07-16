Emergency Plan Public Information Brochure Mailed to Residents near Nuclear Power Plants

OSWEGO – The 2018-2019 public information brochure for the Oswego County emergency plan has been mailed to residents in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone surrounding the nuclear power plants in Scriba.

“This year’s brochure includes new, improved evacuation maps of the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone,” said Dale A. Currier, director of the Oswego County Emergency Management Office.

The Oswego County Community Development, Planning and Tourism Department and Emergency Management Office partnered in the creation of the maps for evacuation routes and bus pick-up points.

The public information brochure is published by Exelon Generation for neighbors of the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant.

The brochure contains guidelines for public response to radiological emergencies for people who live within 10 miles of the three nuclear plants.

The brochure also includes information on testing of the siren system for public notification in the event of an emergency at the plants.

Testing in 2018-19 includes two full-sound tests, which are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

Short audible (“growl”) tests are held on the first Tuesday of every other month.

If the sirens sound for a radiological emergency, people should tune to an Oswego County Emergency Alert System radio or television station for information.

The publication also contains:

– Maps, bus pick-up points and evacuation routes in the emergency response planning areas;

– Examples of protective actions that people could be asked to take during a radiological emergency;

– A list of EAS stations;

– Instructions for people who need special assistance;

– Directions to the reception center at the New York State Fairgrounds; and

– Instructions for people in schools, hospitals and nursing homes.

People in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone who might need special assistance are asked to fill out and return the detachable postcard that is included.

“We ask people with access and functional needs to register with the Emergency Management Office,” said Currier. “We want to make sure we have current information so that appropriate arrangements can be made for necessary assistance. Anyone who knows someone who may need special assistance during an emergency may return a postcard on his or her behalf.”

Residents in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone who have not received a brochure by July 27, are asked to call the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 or 1-800-962-2792.

The information is also available on the Oswego County web site at www.oswegocounty.com/emo.

Emergency planning posters that display emergency information for nuclear power plant emergencies are also available from the Oswego County Emergency Management Office.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

