Boil Water Advisory For Some Village Of Pulaski Residents

PULASKI, NY – Residents of a portion of the village of Pulaski are being advised by the Oswego County Health Department to boil all water used for drinking and cooking.

According to the Oswego County Health Department, the water system lost pressure due to water main breaks on the west side of the village which affected the following streets:

County Route 5 (Lake Street)

Hinman Road

Ontario Drive

Windcrest Drive

Salmon Meadows Lane

Lura M. Sharp Elementary School is also included in the boil water order.

The Village of Pulaski Department of Public Works is working to repair the breaks and restore service as soon as possible and will take bacteriological samples to confirm there is no contamination in the distribution system.

It is anticipated that the boil water advisory will remain in effect for the next few days until the problem is resolved and testing confirms there is no contamination. The health department will notify residents when they no longer need to boil their water.

Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. They can also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information, contact the Village of Pulaski Department of Public Works at 315-298-6132, Pulaski Village Mayor Jan Tighe at 315-298-2622 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557.

