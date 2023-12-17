Hazardous Weather Outlook Monday through Saturday

Oswego-Jefferson-Lewis- 5:14 AM EST Sun Dec 17 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A period of moderate to heavy rain is expected later Sunday night through midday Monday. Rainfall amounts are forecast to be in the 1.50 to 2.25 inch range east of Lake Ontario. These rainfall amounts may result in minor flooding in poor drainage areas and rises along rivers and creeks, but the chance of more impactful flooding is relatively low. Rain will change to snow Monday night and continue through Tuesday morning. A general 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is expected. The combination of accumulating snow and temperatures falling quickly below freezing will result in slippery travel, including the Tuesday morning commute.

Detailed forecast for HERE Oswego County

Rest Of Today Cloudy. Rain likely late. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the tug hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tonight Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Monday Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Monday Night Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Much colder with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the tug hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Tuesday Snow. Much colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the tug hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Tuesday Night Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wednesday Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Thursday Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Friday Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Friday Night Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Saturday Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...