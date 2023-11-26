Lake Effect Snow Warning Remains In Effect From 4 Pm Monday To 7 Am Est Wednesday

Oswego-Jefferson-Lewis-

Including the cities of Oswego, Watertown, and Lowville

349 AM EST Mon Nov 27 2023

…LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in the most persistent lake

snows, with local amounts up to 30 inches across the Tug Hill

plateau. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. The greatest

accumulations will remain south of Watertown and across the

Tug Hill Plateau.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow and most significant

impacts are expected Monday night through Tuesday, when snow

rates exceeding 3″ per hour can occur within the heaviest snow

bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be

prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

Oswego-Jefferson-Lewis-

4:18 AM EST Sun Nov 26 2023

…LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST

WEDNESDAY…

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York.

.DAY ONE…Today and tonight.

Hazardous weather is not expected at this time.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Lake Effect Snow Warning.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

This product, along with other watches, warnings, advisories, and

statements issued by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo

can be found on the internet at http://www.weather.gov/buf

