URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 3:51 AM EST Tue Dec 12, 2023

Oswego-Lewis- Including the cities of Oswego and Lowville

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Oswego and Lewis counties. The heaviest lake effect snow is expected across the southern Tug Hill Plateau. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions, especially across higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Buffalo NY 428 AM EST Tue Dec 12 2023 NYZ006-008-130930- Oswego-Lewis- 428 AM EST Tue Dec 12 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...