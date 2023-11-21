WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING…

Oswego-Jefferson- Including the cities of Oswego and Watertown 925 AM EST Tue Nov 21 2023 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING…

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York.

DAY ONE…Today and tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Winter Weather Advisory.

Southeast winds will increase this afternoon into tonight, with

gusts over 45 mph possible.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total ice accumulations

of less than a tenth of an inch are expected.

* WHERE…Oswego and Jefferson counties. Most of the mixed

precipitation will be east of Interstate 81, with mainly rain

closer to Lake Ontario.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions on untreated

surfaces. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery

roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while

driving.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday.

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

This product, along with other watches, warnings, advisories, and

statements issued by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo

can be found on the internet at http://www.weather.gov/buf

