Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
634 PM EST Sun Dec 10 2023
Oswego-Jefferson-Lewis-
Including the cities of Oswego, Watertown, and Lowville
634 PM EST Sun Dec 10 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches across the higher terrain.
* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. The greater snow
accumulations will be restricted to the higher terrain of the
Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks, with much lower
accumulations for lower elevation areas.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions,
especially across higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning and evening commute on Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited
visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook...CORRECTED
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1036 AM EST Sun Dec 10 2023
Oswego-Jefferson-Lewis-
1036 AM EST Sun Dec 10 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York.
.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the
Internet for more information about the following hazards.
Winter Weather Advisory.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the
Internet for more information about the following hazards.
Winter Weather Advisory.
This product, along with other watches, warnings, advisories, and
statements issued by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo
can be found on the internet at http://www.weather.gov/buf
