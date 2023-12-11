Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 634 PM EST Sun Dec 10 2023 Oswego-Jefferson-Lewis- Including the cities of Oswego, Watertown, and Lowville 634 PM EST Sun Dec 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches across the higher terrain. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. The greater snow accumulations will be restricted to the higher terrain of the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks, with much lower accumulations for lower elevation areas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions, especially across higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook...CORRECTED National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1036 AM EST Sun Dec 10 2023 Oswego-Jefferson-Lewis- 1036 AM EST Sun Dec 10 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. This product, along with other watches, warnings, advisories, and statements issued by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo can be found on the internet at http://www.weather.gov/buf

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...