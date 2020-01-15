HANNIBAL, NY – Emmett A. Abrams III, 44, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born in Oswego, a son to Emmett A. Abrams Jr. and Donna Abbott.

Emmett was predeceased by his brother, Jason Carter Abbott; and sister, Bobbie Jo Tackman.

Surviving are his parents, Emmett “Rusty” (Liz) Abrams Jr. and Donna (Jim) Abbott; step-children, Cameron and Kyle Smith; siblings, Michaleann (Scott) Crockford, Garrett Abrams, Adam Abrams and Melanie (Ron) Rhodes; grandfather, Garth Moody; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Mr. Beefy.

Calling hours will be from noon – 2 p.m. on Friday, January 17, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, with a service to immediately follow.

A celebration of life will follow services at the Hannibal American Legion, 226 Rochester St., Hannibal.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidney.org/support in Emmett’s memory.

