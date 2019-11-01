Emmy Award-Winning SUNY Oswego Alumnus Honored With GOLD Award

OSWEGO — Three-time Emmy Award-winning producer Cameron Jones, a member of SUNY Oswego’s Class of 2009, was honored by the Oswego Alumni Association on Oct. 5 with a Graduate Of the Last Decade (GOLD) Alumni Award.

Jones received the award during the college’s Communication Studies Alumni Reunion, held in

in conjunction with SUNY Oswego’s Homecoming 2019.

Jones is a project manager for Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International subsidiary, supporting Advertising Sales Operations for media such as ESPN, ABC, Freeform, Disney Channel and more.

In his previous role as operations coordinator for “Good Morning America,” Jones made his mark as a critical player in the news industry, serving behind the scenes of GMA to produce live events and segments. He has interviewed several high-profile figures for “ABC News Live,” streamed through ABC’s Facebook channel.

Jones has been honored by ABC as an MVP for outstanding work, and he has not once — but three times — been the recipient of a Daytime Emmy award for his work with “Good Morning America.”

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and mass communication from Oswego and is currently pursuing an MBA from Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management. Since his graduation from SUNY Oswego, Jones has remained engaged with the college and Oswego Alumni Association by attending regional events in the New York City area, as well as volunteering through several programs.

He was a member of the GOLD Leadership Council, and has also returned to campus to speak with students several times – including serving as the keynote speaker at the 2012 December Commencement Eve Dessert Reception, the keynote speaker at the 2014 Voices of Diversity program and a Career Connector at the 2014 Media Summit. In New York City, Jones has also connected with SUNY Oswego students during the NYC Career Connections program.

In a letter supporting Jones’s nomination for this award, broadcasting pioneer Lou Borrelli of the Class of 1977 said that Jones “has what all Oswego grads have — a gritty determination to achieve success with a compassionate heart to support those who need it.”

“I have seen Cameron grow into his early adulthood with conviction and confidence in his abilities and his mission,” Borrelli shared. “I have also seen him maintain his love for his fellow man and willingness to support his beloved institution. Cameron is an excellent ambassador for SUNY Oswego and a true role model for all its students, in particular students of color. It’s a responsibility he takes very seriously as he lights a path for future graduates to follow.”

According to Linda Loomis, Class of 1990 and a former faculty member: “Some students make an indelible positive mark upon the SUNY Oswego community that does not fade when they graduate. Such a person is Cameron, a successful, prominent and dedicated alumnus.”

For more information on Oswego’s Alumni Awards Program, visit alumni.oswego.edu/awards.

