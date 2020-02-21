Empire Drone Co. Visits Fulton Lions Club

February 21, 2020 ChirelloMarketing
Sean Falconer, (right), and John McGraw, co-owners of Empire Drone Co., (EDC), were the featured speakers at the February meeting of the Fulton Lions Club. Fulton Lions Past President Gail Holmes displays the drone they flew at the meeting. Headquartered in Fulton, EDC provides drone sales, commercial services, repairs, leasing, parts, and more. On display that evening were two large drones EDC uses for crop spraying, and EDC also supports local law enforcement and emergency response agencies. For more information, visit www.empiredroneco.com. The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
About ChirelloMarketing 641 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.