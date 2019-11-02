PARISH – Employee Profile: Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, Pupil Service

“I am the one who is responsible for knowing all the rules and regulations to ensure that our students get what they need and that our district adheres to all of those rules,” said Ryfun. “So, it’s a lot of responsibility.”

Ryfun, who graduated from SUNY Oswego with her master’s in literacy, said her job is never boring and constantly changing.

Ryfun oversees registration, and reviews all forms filed by students, parents, and community members under the Dignity for All Students Act. She also said a lot of her time is helping homeless students and their families.

“I really serve as a support to our Superintendent, Eric,” said Ryfun. “So, he can be the face of the community and not get overwhelmed with paperwork.”

Ryfun’s main goal in her role is to ensure the curriculum being taught pre-K through 12th grade aligns to the New York State and national standards.

She consistently checks in on classrooms, making sure teachers are teaching to those standards and provides feedback to every teacher in the district.

“Every time people ask ‘hey, how do you like your job?’ I smile, my face lights up, and it’s I love my job! I absolutely love my job,” said Ryfun. “It’s different every day. It’s definitely a position for people who are OK with setting aside daily goals and looking more towards the long-term vision.”

