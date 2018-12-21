Empower FCU Donates To Catholic Charities of Oswego County

December 21, 2018 ChirelloMarketing
Employees at Empower Federal Credit Union’s Fulton East, Fulton West, and Oswego branches recently made a holiday donation of hygiene products to Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC). Marking the occasion are, from left, Charlie Noel, Empower Business Development Office; Mary-Margaret Pekow, executive director, CCOC and Ginny Ostness, Fulton West branch manager . “We receive support year-round from the employees at Empower, and it is especially appreciated during the holiday season when we are at our busiest,” Pekow said. For more information on supporting the food pantry or CCOC, contact Pekow at 315-598-3980, ex. 223.
