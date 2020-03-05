Empower Federal Credit Union Opens New Branch

CENTRAL SQUARE – Empower Federal Credit Union announces a new location in Central Square, as of March

2, 2020.

The new branch is conveniently located at 3056 East Avenue/ Route 49 just off exit 32 from Route 81 North.

The interior features warm woodwork, vaulted ceilings featuring beautiful beams, and an attention to detail that can be seen throughout the thoughtfully designed new building.

The branch includes a “welcome area” with a coffee bar for our adult members and a “Kids Zone” specially designed for our younger members to enjoy during their visit.

In addition to traditional teller

windows, this branch offers lending services, financial counseling, two drive-thru lanes, 24-hour ATM

lane, and access to the full array of saving and lending services.

SVP/ Chief Retail Officer Lori Verzillo said, “This new branch is in response to member demand for a full-service branch in the area. Along with providing multiple services, this new branch allows easy

access and ample parking for our members.”

Central Square branch office hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Empower FCU is a full-service financial institution that provides savings, loan, and transaction services to members in

Central New York, and in eleven counties in New York State.

