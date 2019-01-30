Enjoy A Winter Evening At Vanderkamp – Give The Gift Of Summer To A Child

CLEVELAND – Vanderkamp Center, Cleveland, will hold its annual Fire and Ice Fundraiser on February 16 from 6 – 11 p.m. to raise money for kamper scholarships.

Bring your sweetheart or friends for a lovely evening with a formal dinner, dancing, craft beer and ale tasting, cash bar, and basket raffle.

The Dining Hall and Fireplace Room will be aglow with fire and ice lighting and decorations, providing a festive ambiance for the evening.

Surprise your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day with tickets to the hottest event on the Northshore in February!

Menu includes your choice of entrée: (a) pork tenderloin medallions served with spicy adobo sauce on the side and sautéed broccoli or (b) florentine–chicken or vegetarian served on a bed of sautéed spinach with grape tomatoes), both entrees served with Caesar salad, dinner rolls, roasted red potatoes with garlic and rosemary. Iced tea and hot beverages included with your meal.

Save room for desert – cheesecake with your choice of homemade blueberry or strawberry sauce.

Dance the night away with DJ Scott Carman as he takes requests and plays a variety of pop, easy listening, and country music from the 1960s to today.

Sample New York State craft beers and ales at a free tasting before visiting the cash bar that will also include a limited selection of red and white wines, and soda for purchase.

This year’s event also features opportunities to bid and win a variety of items at the basket raffle. Cash, check, and credit purchase options available.

Proceeds benefit Vanderkamp’s kamper scholarship fund. Vanderkamp never turns a child away from kamp due to an inability to pay, nor must any family bear the indignity of proving need.

We rely on donations and fundraising events like this to keep that promise.

Last year’s event raised $3500 in financial assistance for kampers. Admission is $35 per adult.

Advance sale tickets are required and on sale through February 8 and may be purchased at Vanderkamp, Tyler’s Automotive, and the Cleveland Village Office.

Tickets may also be purchased online at www.vk.org, by emailing [email protected], or calling (315) 675-3651.

