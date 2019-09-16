FULTON, NY – Eric R. Czirr, 67, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1952, in Syracuse, a son to the late Edward and Mary Schuler Czirr.

Eric was a graduate from Oswego High School in 1970 and then continued his education at S.U.N.Y. Oswego with a bachelor’s degree.

He had various places of employment with his last place of employment being Fulton Public Library.

Eric had a passion for all sports and enjoyed fishing, nature walks, playing with his cats and photography.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 37 years, Teresa Snyder Czirr; two daughters, Lisa Czirr of Cortland and Emily (James) Finelli of Albany; one granddaughter, Mae Finelli; one sister, Linda Czirr of Canada; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, corner of Rochester and South Third streets, Fulton.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, in Eric’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...