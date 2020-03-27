OSWEGO – Ernest F. Mears, 92, of Town of Oswego passed at home on March 23, 2020.

Born in Oswego, New York, on June 18, 1927 he was the son of the late Ernest and Johanna (Piotraschke) Mears. Mr. Mears attended local schools and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth King, in 1947. Ernie and Betty settled their growing family in Fruit Valley, where they happily lived for over fifty years.

Mr. Mears was a partner and manager of Harry T. King Wholesale for many years, retiring in 1983. He and his family enjoyed many outdoor activities; camping, snowmobiling, boating and hunting. He had an abundant garden and enjoyed sharing his vegetables with others. It was always a delight to have him show up with fresh Silver Queen Corn!

In his later years, Mr. Mears became quite a talented woodworker and provided beautiful furniture to his family. When Oswego winters became too unbearable for the Mears, they were happy to settle for a few months at their home in Bradenton, Florida.

Ernie and Betty enjoyed many years as members of the Oswego Yacht Club on their Chis Craft “Fathers Day”. He was a life member of the Oswego Elks Club, and a loyal member of Grace Lutheran Church, Oswego.

Mr. Mears was a loving family man and is survived by his children; Joanne (Thomas) Hilton of Palermo, Ernest (Patricia) Mears and Paul (Catherine) Mears both of Oswego and Martha (Mark) La May of Watertown.

He was especially proud of being a grandfather to his ten grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him “Bompa”; Douglas (Angela) Hilton, Michael (Courtney) Hilton, Andrew (Meredith) Hilton, Ashley (Benjamin) Ocean, Morgan Mears, Jonathan Mears, Ellen (Ian) Rowberry, Emily (Richard) Poulton, Megan La May and Katie La May. He is also survived by ten great grandchildren, and another due in April.

His family would like to thank the second floor staff at Seneca Hill Manor for providing excellent and compassionate care for their dad during his rehabilitation.

Services will be private for family and burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Oswego Heath via Seneca Hill Manor’s Second Floor Rehabilitation, 110 West 6th Street.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...