Ernestine F. Allen, 78

HANNIBAL, NY – Ernestine “Ernie” Frances Allen, 78, of Baldwinsville, left this world to be at peace with Our Lord, Jesus Christ on Saturday August 25, 2018.

She was the fourth daughter of William O’Connor and Lucy (Coe) O’Connor, born on the family farm in New Haven, NY.

Ernie was a gracious and loving mom, gramm, great-gramm, sister, aunt and friend.

She faithfully attended Catholic services as a parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Hannibal, Holy Family in Fulton, St. Michael’s in Central Square and most recently St. Augustine’s in Baldwinsville.

Ernie had been an active member of Holy Family’s Altar Rosary Society and participated in many other church events.

She was a den mother, room mother and religious educator.

Ernie was a wonderful cook, baker, seamstress and hostess.

She was an avid golfer, champion bowler, a veracious reader and did the crossword puzzles daily.

She was a member of the American Business Women Association.

Ernie was a professional woman and had worked at Key Bank as a manager in the payroll department and went on to hold various sales positions retiring from Raymour and Flanigan Furniture as a sales associate.

She was a patriot who loved her country and U.S. military.

Ernie enjoyed spending time with her family and is survived by her children, Ronald H. Allen, Elizabeth A. Allen and Brenda (Doug) Fisk; seven grandchildren, Greg O’Polka, Rachael Allen, Melissa (Tom) Jaquay, Travis Lamson, Kayla (Andrew) Breese, Paige Miller and, Mitchell Gage; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lorraine Waldron, Elizabeth (Jack) Moshier and Cynthia (Tom) Hirsh; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Ernie.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Lucy O’Connor; a sister, Ida Stevens; six brothers, Timothy, Harold, Bill, Jim, Tom and Charlie; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 7, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John J. Smegelsky at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, at Our Lady of the Rosary Mission Church, 931 Cayuga St. in Hannibal, with burial services at Hannibal Village Cemetery on West Street in Hannibal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) or to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).

