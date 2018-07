Esther M. Rogers

PHOENIX, NY – A celebration of life for Esther M. Rogers, 76, who died on March 5, 2018, will be on Sunday July15, at 2 p.m. in Bristol Hill Church,

3199 State Route 3, Fulton, NY.

Pastor Andrew Hinman will be officiating.

Contributions in Esther’s memory to: Bristol Hill Church or Ronald McDonald House, Syracuse.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan

