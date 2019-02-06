Ethan Parkhurst Intends to Run For Fulton Mayor

FULTON, NY – My name is Ethan Parkhurst, and I am currently seeking the Republican nomination for mayor of Fulton. Although the current chairman of the committee has been brought to my attention that they won’t be backing “misfits” or “people with histories,” I will still be seeking the endorsement.

I was born in 1989 to Brian and Lisa (DuBois) Parkhurst. I grew up in North Volney and Palermo with my two brothers and two sisters, and am an alumni of the Mexico Academy class of 2008. I am the sole proprietor of PCW Professionals, a small construction company based in Fulton. I own some houses, and am currently renovating one which will be my primary residence with my nine year old son Payton, and my eight year old daughter Kiersten.

In the interest of transparency, I want to mention that I had a “run in with the law” ten years ago. I had never been in trouble like that before that time, and I have never been in trouble since that time. The Freedom of Information Act allows people to know my history, so why should I hide from it? I believe in honesty, and I want the people to know I am not going to lie and I am not going to hide anything from them! The people deserve the truth, and by God, they are going to get it! Everyone has skeletons in their closet, but the ones who are afraid to be up front and honest about it are the ones that should worry us. Not the guy that has nothing to hide, and who has been honest about everything!

Will I earn the endorsement of the Republican committee? Perhaps not, but I believe that one way or another, I will be on that ballot, and I will be voted in. Why? Because I believe in the citizens of Fulton, and I believe that we are better than what our city reflects at this moment in time.

People want change. Change of faces; change of ideas; and change of times. We are no longer in 1950. We are in 2019, and we need to prepare our youth for the future because they are our future. People have changed. Times have changed. And it’s about time this city changes with them! Our senior citizens need more as well. We have taken for granted the things we have right now, and we owe it to the seniors who have worked their lives away for us to have the things that we have. They deserve, and have earned, their place and require respect.

I plan on winning this election. The people will make their choice, and I will stand by their choice. Win or lose, I will walk away with my head held high, and know in my heart I tried to make a difference! This is in the people’s hands, and I trust them. Fulton will be the city with a future again!

