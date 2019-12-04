Ethan Smith Completes Eagle Scout Project

HENDERSON HARBOR – Ethan Smith recently receice his Eagle Scout Award.

He is the grandson of Michael and Catherine Farkas of Tupper Lake, and the son of Michelle Farkas Lawrence and Stephen Lawrence of Henderson Harbor, and James Smith of Jamesville.

He received his award on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Henderson, with Father Robert L. Decker officiating for the Benediction and the Scout Prayer.

Ethan is in grade 10 at Belleville Henderson Central School, where he participates in Whiz Quiz, Band, Marching Band, and Sources of Strength, while also taking advanced math and science classes.

Ethan is also a varsity swimmer with South Jefferson Central School.

In the summer, Ethan sails and races with the Henderson Harbor Water Sports Program; this year he came in first with the Junior Hospice Charity Regatta in the 420 division.

Ethan is with Boy Scout Troop #586. With the Troop, he has traveled to Maryland, Vermont, Virginia and New Hampshire.

He is a member of the Order of the Arrow and has participated in the National Youth Leadership Training.

In the spring of 2019, Ethan started work on his Eagle Scout Project, renovating the gardens in front of the Henderson Free Library and Fire Department.

Ethan noticed the garden needed a lot of attention.

The project was finished by the end of May, improving the design and appearance. Ethan had help from several friends over the course of the three weeks with a total of 150 hours put into the project.

When Ethan leaves school, he would like to go to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and eventually be a Naval Architect.

He is joined at home with his sister, Meredith, who is in the seventh grade, and step-sister Ava, who is in ninth grade.

