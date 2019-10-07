FULTON, NY – Eugene C. Soule Sr., 94, of Hannibal, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse, with his family by his side.

Gene was born in Lansing, New York to Charles and Bessie (Carpenter) Soule and resided in the South Hannibal area since 1973.

Gene worked on his father’s dairy farm, Curtiss Breeding Services and also as a landscaper in the Binghamton area from 1945-60.

He and his wife, the former Marion F. Kestner, co-owned and operated Eu-Mar Farms until 2010.

He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Marion. in 2010’ son, Jonathan Soule, in 1964; grandson, Joshua Bednarski, in 2003; his brothers, Merle, Roger, Elbert Soule; and his sister, Vivian Thornton.

He will be lovingly missed by his children, Eugene (Bonnie) Soule Jr., Jeffery (Linda) Soule, Joseph Soule, Jennifer (Scott) Gerni and Jessica Bednarski; grandchildren, Jeffery (Stacie) and Tiffany Soule, Jonathan, Nicholas and Elizabeth Parrish, Chrissy, Jimmy, Justin, and Joey Look; and 12 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Eugene requested his services to be private.

