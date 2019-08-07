OSWEGO, NY – Evelyn A. Copps, 88, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at Bishop Commons, Oswego.

She was born in Oswego, to the late Karl and Marion (Saladin) Knuth.

Mrs. Copps remained a lifetime resident of Oswego.

She was a longtime past communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Oswego.

Mrs. Copps had been an active volunteer with the Human Concern Center for more than 20 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her family as a devoted wife and mother.

Mrs. Copps was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth C. Copps, in 2002.

She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-laws: Carl and Anne Copps of Clifton Park, NY, and Charles and Betsy Copps of Fulton; four grandchildren: Casey (Jeffrey) DiPaola, Heather (John Meglino) Copps, Kenny (Ashley) Copps and Auger Copps; two great-grandchildren: Evan and Corey DiPaola; and several nieces and nephews.

The family extends its deep gratitude to the staff and residents of Bishop Commons for making her final years comfortable and happy.

A calling hour will be conducted 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, followed with a prayer by her son, Pastor Charles Copps.

Burial and committal service will immediately follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Donations may be made in honor of Evelyn to the Human Concerns Center, 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego, NY, 13126.

