FULTON, NY – Evelyn J. Strikwerda, 75, of Volney, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by her family.

Born in Mexico, NY, one of 16 siblings, a daughter to the late John and Edna Ladd.

She was a hard worker, employed at Owens Illinois, Volney, for 24 years until the plant closed in 2001.

Her work family was considered a second family and they remember how much she loved to laugh, played jokes on everyone and was always the head of the group.

Evelyn loved to work in the garden, go on trips, spend time with family and help with her daughter’s Girl Scout troop.

She was known for being feisty and was fiercely protective of her children and grandchildren.

Evelyn was predeceased by her two sons, Howard A. Wood and Donald A. Wood; a brother, Arnold Ladd.

She was a beloved wife, devoted mother and cherished grandmother.

Surviving is her husband, Richard; two children, Melissa (Sonny Perrin) Treasure and Cynthia (Brian Waldron) Rhinehart; two grandchildren, Madelyn and Mitchell; 14 siblings, Lavina (Gerald) McCabe, Louella (Walter) Szymanski, Patricia Ladd, John H. (Cheryl) Ladd Jr., Thomas Ladd, Rodney (Melinda) Ladd, Edward P. (Nancy) Ladd Sr., Edna (James) Yablonski, Peggy (William) Regan, Charlotte Ladd, Denise Ladd, Alan (Ann) Ladd, Victor (Tammy) Ladd and Earl (Victoria) Ladd; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Paris.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at Foster Funeral Home with burial in North Volney Cemetery.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

