Evelyn L. Brown

HANNIBAL, NY – Evelyn “Evie” L. Brown, 77, of Phoenix, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 28, 2019,at home.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter to the late Merrit and Mildred Dumas Hall.

Evie worked at Nestle Co.; Fulton, retiring after 36 years.

She was known for her love of NASCAR and was lucky enough to have a ride along.

Evie was predeceased by two sons; Little Jimmy and Johnny Mack; brother, James B. Hall.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, James A. Brown; two daughters, Donna (Patrick Clark) Brown and Dawn Neupert; three granddaughters, Tiffany Ann (William) Hoff, Ashley Aleece (Richard) Beach and Chelsea Lynn Clark; two great-granddaughters, Desiree and Alexis Hoff; two siblings, Judy (David) Longley and Jerry Hall; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, January 3, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, with a service to immediately follow.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate in Evie’s memory.

