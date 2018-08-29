Events Welcome Hannibal Kindergartners, Pre-K Students

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District recently welcomed pre-K and kindergarten students into Fairley Elementary School in preparation for the 2018-19 academic year.

On Aug. 28, the district’s youngest students joined their parents and teachers at Fairley for an orientation session.

Students had a chance to meet their teacher, scope out their classroom, board a school bus and meet their classmates.

Principal Amy Bird and Assistant Principal Stephanie Griffin met families and answered any questions.

“I’m looking forward to a great year getting to know all of you,” Bird said. “We’re going to have a fantastic year!”

In addition to meeting district staff and faculty, kindergartners enjoyed an ice cream social sponsored by Hannibal Home and School Inc

