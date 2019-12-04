OSWEGO, NY – Everett B. Gigon Jr., 78, a resident of Scriba, passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019, at the St. Luke Health Services.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Everett and Grace (Fischer) Gigon Sr. and had attended Oswego schools.

He was employed with Mobile Warehousing and later retired from Oswego County as a heavy equipment mechanic in 2004.

He was a member of the American Legion #268, Oswego Moose Lodge and the VFW in Scriba and Oswego.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, the former Marsha Clary; one son, Lawrence (Beth) Gigon of Oswego; three brothers, John (Cathy) Gigon of Avon, Donald Ross of New Haven and Willian (Kathy) Wallace of Oswego; two sisters, Virginia (Lawrence) Dunn of Oswego and Lucy Haresign of Scriba; three grandchildren, Lindsey (Scott) Cheslock, Stephen (Vanessa) Paskell and Ryan (Kelly) Varnum; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, Roy Gigon; and his sister, Judith O’Connor.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

