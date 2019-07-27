HANNIBAL, NY – Everett “Bud” Hubbard, 78, of Hannibal, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Oswego Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1940, in Fulton, a son to the late Everett O. Hubbard and Betty Allen Bullard.

Bud was a veteran of the United State Marine’s Corps, serving from 1959-1963.

He worked as a Hannibal village police officer, special deputy with the Oswego County Sheriff’s, regional manager of Green Tree Credit Corp and recently had been working for Burritt Motor’s, in Oswego.

Bud enjoyed traveling annually to Myrtle Beach with family.

His life was filled with family and friends and loved spending time with his grandchildren and dog, Thelma.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife, Marcia; four children, Ginger (Kirk) Nelson, Sheri (Ray) Meyer, Terri (Jeff) Hammill and Tim (Kelly) Hubbard; 10 grandchildren, Danielle (Ben) Reese, Trevor (Sarah) Trovato, Victoria Trovato, McKenzie Meyer, Tiffany Trovato, Nick Meyer, Tanner Trovato, Michael Fantom, Timothy Hubbard and McKenna Hammill; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery with military honors.

