Every Veteran Has A Story To Tell

By Senator Patty Ritchie

Our nation’s veterans are heroes and each of them has a story to tell about what they have experienced as defenders of our freedom.

Throughout the years, I have been humbled to have the opportunity to hear the stories of so many of our local heroes through my “Veterans Voices” program.

This special program collects and preserves the firsthand recounts of veteran experiences for future generations by creating a permanent self-told record of their service.

In previous years, I collaborated with the New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center, located in Saratoga Springs, to submit dozens of interviews with area veterans.

Last month, I relaunched the program to help capture the stories of as many veterans as possible, with a special focus on those who served in World War II.

In recent weeks, veterans from throughout our region have visited my offices to tell their stories.

But, I am still looking for more participants.

If you are a veteran with a story to tell, or know a veteran who would like to share his or her experiences, I invite you to call my office at (315) 782-3418 to schedule an interview.

As the years go by, it becomes increasingly important to capture the memories of our veterans.

In relaunching this program, I am hopeful those who sacrificed so much for our country are able to share their stories, making them a permanent, recorded part of our history and preserving them for future generations to be inspired by.

For more information, and to view past “Veterans Voices” interviews, visit my website at www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...