Ex-Drug Vehicle Refurbished As City’s ‘DARE Car’

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow. is proud to announce that the Oswego City Police Department has designated a “DARE Car” for use by the department in delivering the DARE curriculum to schools in and around the city of Oswego.

The vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, was forfeited to the Oswego City Police Department through the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office as the result of a guilty conviction stemming from a recent illegal drug case.

The forfeited DARE vehicle was outfitted with emergency lights and official police markings utilizing asset forfeiture funds from other unrelated criminal case seizures.

This is the second full year that the Oswego City Police Department has been delivering the DARE curriculum in the area schools and the program has been met with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm by city officials, school administrators, police and students.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this vehicle to be used as part of the DARE program,” Barlow said. “The vehicle is more than just a mode of transportation in delivering the curriculum to our local students, it is symbolic of the cooperative effort and commitment from various entities in our community as we continue to explore ways to combat illegal drugs in our city and surrounding areas. I would like to thank District Attorney Oakes for his cooperation and participation in the Drug Task Force.”

“This vehicle is a testament to Mayor Barlow’s and Chief (Tory) DeCaire’s commitment to protecting our community from dangerous drugs,” Oakes said. “OPD is an integral part of the county’s Drug Task Force and I appreciate their partnership with the DA’s Office. Working together, we took a drug dealer’s SUV and turned it into a vehicle for education and prevention, which is key to fighting the drug epidemic.”

According to Police Chief DeCaire, “The DARE program is one educational tool that we are using in our community to help the fight against illegal drugs. In addition to DARE, Oswego Police are active participants in various community groups and service organizations who routinely provide education and prevention programs in our community.”

In addition to the educational aspect, the Oswego City Police Department; continues to be an active partner with the Oswego County Drug Task Force, is a cooperating agency in the city of Oswego’s REAP (Rapid Evaluation for Appropriate Placement) Program, provides the community with the drug detecting Police K-9 Crixus, and is home to Prescription Medication and Sharps Disposal kiosks that are located in the lobby of the police department with 24/7/365 access.

For more information on any of the programs listed, or to learn how to get involved in one of these programs, please contact the Oswego City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division Commander, Lt. Zachary Misztal email: [email protected]<mailto:[email protected] or phone: 315-342-8124).

